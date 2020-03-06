Albertsons Goes Back To IPO Market 2 Years After Pulling Out

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 10:37 PM EST) -- Albertsons said Friday it would head to the public market less than two years after the grocery giant pulled out of an initial public offering attempt and called off a merger, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The renewed IPO plans come after the company has spent more than half a decade in and out of various deals — calling off an IPO in 2018 amid a planned merger with part of Rite Aid Corp. that also later got nixed. Details were sparse in Boise-based Albertsons Cos.' filing, with the price set at $100 million. The $100 million...

