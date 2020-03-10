Internet Marketer Admits Role In Investment Video Scam

Law360, Miami (March 10, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- An internet marketer admitted Tuesday in Florida federal court to participating in a scheme that prosecutors say duped at least 75,000 investors out of millions of dollars through videos that made false promises of quick profits. Jay Passerino pled guilty in U.S. District Court in Miami to a felony charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Appearing dressed in a gray suit, Passerino gave simple answers of, "Yes, Your Honor," as he admitted to carrying out a variety of tasks, including helping to run the operations of the company at the center of the scheme, despite being aware the company was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS