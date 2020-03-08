AFL-CIO Says NLRB Jumped The Gun With New Election Regs

Law360 (March 8, 2020, 3:18 PM EDT) -- The AFL-CIO sued the National Labor Relations Board on Friday looking to erase a rule aimed at slowing the union election process, saying the regulations should be struck down because the NLRB failed to ask for public feedback before issuing them in late 2019. The labor federation’s D.C. federal court suit challenges an NLRB rule from December that scaled back regulations finalized by the board in 2014. The Obama-era rule was intended to streamline the process for workers to vote on whether they want to be represented by a union. Although the 2019 rule, slated to take effect in mid-April, didn’t tear up...

