FCA Probes How Banks Share Trading Data

Law360, London (March 9, 2020, 1:45 PM GMT) -- Britain’s banking watchdog said Monday it has launched a review into whether the prices that stock exchanges and data vendors charge for share transaction data are competitive and fair. The price of market data has been a tension point for banks and asset managers for more than a decade. The FCA wants to better understand how data and advanced analytics are supplied and used. (AP) The Financial Conduct Authority said it was issuing a call for input to better understand how data and advanced analytics are being supplied and used, and the value offered to participants in wholesale markets. "The FCA...

