FCA Considers Relaxing Rules On Listing Open-Ended Cos.

Law360, London (March 9, 2020, 4:03 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority on Monday set out proposals to relax the rules that open-ended investment companies must meet in order to float on the London Stock Exchange after finding that the current criteria does “not offer any appreciable value to investors.” The City watchdog said it is planning to scrap the premium listing rules that open-ended investment companies must follow in order to be listed on the U.K. exchange’s Main Market. Larger businesses typically apply for a premium listing to increase their profile and liquidity, but, in turn, they have to follow the U.K.’s highest standards of regulation and transparency...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS