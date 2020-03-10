Lloyds, NatWest To Give Businesses Coronavirus Support

Law360, London (March 10, 2020, 11:44 AM GMT) -- The Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest said they will provide small to mid-sized businesses with working capital to shore up financial losses related to the coronavirus. Lloyds said Tuesday it will arrange £2 billion ($2.6 billion) financing without arrangement fees for businesses with revenues of up to £25 billion. It said relationship managers already are contacting businesses deemed vulnerable about new overdrafts, increased invoice discounting and possible repayment holidays. NatWest said a day earlier it will provide small to mid-sized business with £5 billion in working capital support during the coronavirus outbreak, including loan repayment holidays and temporary emergency loans with...

