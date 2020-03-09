Steptoe Dropped By U. Of Mich. In Sex Assault Inquiry

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 3:16 PM EDT) -- The University of Michigan has decided Steptoe & Johnson will no longer handle an investigation into allegations that a university doctor spent decades assaulting student-athletes while school officials covered it up, citing the firm’s past work representing “prominent people” accused of misconduct. Though the university's announcement Saturday did not specify which cases raised concerns, Steptoe represented notorious sex offender and billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in 2019 after allegations against him resurfaced, including claims that he had sex with underage girls. The firm has also represented film director Roman Polanski, who was charged with drugging and having sex with a 13-year-old girl in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS