Surescripts Wants DC Circ. To Review FTC Antitrust Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Electronic prescription service Surescripts says the D.C. Circuit needs to weigh in on two key questions before the Federal Trade Commission’s case accusing it of using contract terms to illegally maintain a monopoly can move forward. Surescripts want the appellate court’s two cents on whether low but “non-predatory” pricing can be anticompetitive and whether a specific federal law limits the types of cases in which the FTC can sue for an injunction. The e-prescription service asked a D.C. federal court Friday to sign off on a request to seek those answers, arguing that the “uncertainty surrounding” the agency’s reach “is not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS