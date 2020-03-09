High Court Won't Weigh Ex-Trader’s SEC Admin Claims

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court said Monday it won't consider a former investment adviser's suit claiming the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was wrong to sanction him for allegedly favoring one broker over others without telling his clients. The high court issued a two-sentence denial of ex-adviser Dennis J. Malouf’s request for writ of certiorari. Malouf was challenging an SEC decision that banned him from securities work for life and forced him to tell his clients about his alleged misdeeds. Under the terms of the regulator’s decision, Malouf also was required to pay $560,000 in disgorgement and $75,000 in civil penalties. The Supreme Court’s...

