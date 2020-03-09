PTAB Says Bayer Not Real Party In 3 Institution Decisions

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- In a series of three redacted institution decisions from February that were unsealed Friday, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board rejected Nektar Therapeutics' argument that NOF Corporation's petitions should be denied because they failed to name Bayer as a real party in interest. To determine a real party in interest, the board considers whether a nonparty has control over a petitioner's participation in a PTAB proceeding, whether it funds and directs the proceeding, and whether a petitioner is acting as a nonparty's proxy. Here, the board said that criteria wasn't met. The decisions, which granted inter partes review of three Nektar...

