Ex-Guardian Life GC Returns To Debevoise Insurance Group

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announced Monday that the former general counsel and executive vice president of Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America has returned to the firm to chair its insurance regulatory practice. Eric Dinallo, who previously worked at Debevoise from 2010 to 2017 before his stint at Guardian Life, told Law360 that coming back Monday to chair the insurance regulatory group, as well as joining the firm's financial institutions and white collar and regulatory defense groups, felt like "coming home." While he loved his time at Guardian, calling it a "great, mission-driven company," he said he wanted to reestablish a...

