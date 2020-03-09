Direct-To-Consumer Bluestem Brands Hits Ch. 11 Eyeing Sale

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 11:06 AM EDT) -- Direct-to-consumer, catalog-focused retailer Bluestem Brands Inc. and 17 affiliates opened a Chapter 11 in Delaware on Monday, carrying $733 million in liabilities, aiming for a bankruptcy sale and joining a steady parade of retail businesses upended by changing markets and technologies. In a case-opening declaration, Bluestem director Thomas L. Fairfield said the group — which includes the revolving credit issuing Fingerhut and Gettington retailers — will pursue a “stalking horse” sale led by a bidder-to-beat syndicate of its own term loan lenders, with plans for a sale hearing by May 22. The group's secured debt includes $416.3 million still owed under...

