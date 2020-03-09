'Extreme Market Conditions' Drive Art Van Furniture To Ch. 11

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 11:10 AM EDT) -- Furniture retailer Art Van Furniture filed for Chapter 11 in Delaware bankruptcy court Monday, saying it is seeking a going-concern sale of about a quarter of its stores after “extreme market conditions” left it with limited liquidity and more than $208 million in debt. In a declaration filed Monday, the Michigan-based company said sales have been declining since 2016 in the face of increased competition, which, combined with increased expenses and unsuccessful attempts at expansion and internal changes, left it no choice but to enter bankruptcy with a plan to close down all but 44 of its 169 locations. “Given continuously...

