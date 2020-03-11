NLRB Brass Accused Of Pro-Business Bias At Heated Hearing

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The chair of the U.S. House of Representatives labor appropriations subcommittee tore into the National Labor Relations Board’s Republican leaders over perceived conflicts of interest at a budget hearing Wednesday, calling their time at the helm a “classic case of the fox guarding the henhouse.” That reign includes last month’s joint employer rule, which reversed Obama-era policy and made it harder for franchise, contract and other workers who answer to multiple businesses in some way to bargain with everyone who has a say in their work. Given Chairman John Ring and General Counsel Peter Robb’s past lives as attorneys for businesses...

