Minn. House Republicans Float $1B Tax-Cut Package

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Minnesota House Republicans on Monday proposed full federal conformity on deducting expenses for capital equipment and eliminating taxes on Social Security in a $1 billion tax cut package, following a February estimate of a $1.5 billion revenue surplus. Minnesota House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt said the state has enough money for future years to permanently eliminate state taxes on Social Security. (AP) The most important part of the minority GOP's proposal would be full conformity with the 2017 federal tax overhaul’s provisions on expensing certain capital equipment under Internal Revenue Code Section 179, Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston, ranking Republican on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS