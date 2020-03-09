Alvarez & Marsal Hires Ex-IRS Reviewer To Lead Tax Practice

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Alvarez & Marsal said Monday it has brought on a former IRS senior technician reviewer with experience advising on complex corporate tax matters to the firm’s national tax office practice in Washington, D.C. Kevin M. Jacobs joined Alvarez & Marsal Taxand, the firm’s tax practice affiliate, as a managing director after advising the IRS Office of Associate Chief Counsel on corporate tax matters including shareholder issues in a corporate reorganization, liquidations and redemptions, transfers to corporations, bankruptcies, spinoffs, and consolidated returns, according to the firm. Joining A&M Taxand in December was a unique opportunity to grow and develop his skill set,...

