Ex-Ropes & Gray Attys Launch Commercial Litigation Firm

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Three former Ropes & Gray LLP investment management litigators announced Monday they have started Ertman Dulis & Helisek PLLC, a commercial litigation firm with offices in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania that will focus on the investment management industry. Founding partners John Ertman, Caleb Dulis and Julian Helisek will work on litigation matters for both plaintiffs and defendants, representing asset managers, investors and other types of clients in matters involving investments such as mutual funds, hedge funds and private equity funds, according to the announcement. The investment management industry used to be more adverse to litigation, but in recent years...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS