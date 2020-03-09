Financial Groups Urge Sens. To Advance Pot Banking Bill

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Organizations representing the banking industry in nearly every state sent a letter Friday to the leaders of a key Senate committee, asking them to advance a bill that would expand banking access for state-legal marijuana businesses. In a letter to Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and the committee’s ranking member Sherrod Brown, D-Utah, banking associations from 49 states and Puerto Rico outlined their support for S. 1200, the SAFE Banking Act, which overwhelmingly passed the House of Representatives in September. The associations said they did not take a position on the question of marijuana legalization, but that current federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS