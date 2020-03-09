Fed. Circ. Backs PTAB Ax Of Chip Patent In AMD Case

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision striking down a patent on computer chip technology that patent advisory group RPX Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. challenged for being obvious over earlier patents. In a one-line order, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed the PTAB’s decision last March that RPX and AMD successfully showed that the challenged claims of IYM Technologies LLC’s patent, which covers a process for optimizing an integrated circuit layout, were invalid. The board had found that an ordinarily skilled person would have been motivated to combine prior art that included a patent...

