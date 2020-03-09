Fed. Circ. Affirms PTAB Ax Of Another Garage Door Patent

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday summarily affirmed two Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions that a Chamberlain Group patent covering garage door-opener technology, which was challenged by One World Technologies, is invalid as anticipated. The decision in the consolidated cases, which was issued without explanation, is the latest hit to Chamberlain in its ongoing patent battle with One World, which trades as Techtronic Industries Power Equipment and has to date successfully knocked out the majority of the claims it has challenged in three Chamberlain garage door-opener patents at the PTAB. In its opening brief, Chamberlain had argued that the board erred...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS