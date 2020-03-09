Cannabis Cos. Dixie, BR Brands Ink $43M Tie-Up

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company BR Brands LLC announced Monday that it will acquire cannabis packaged goods company Dixie Brands Inc. in a reverse takeover worth more than $43 million. The companies said that under the terms of the merger agreement, it’s expected that BR Brands will convert roughly $6 million in senior secured debt owed by the publicly traded Dixie into subordinate voting shares of the combined entity. BR Brands shareholders will own about 80% of the merged company after the transaction, while Dixie shareholders will own about 20%. BR Brands will provide Dixie up to $1 million in prepaid distribution, licensing or...

