Senate Dems Press CFPB Head On Coronavirus Response

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Senate Democrats on Tuesday pressed the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s director for a muscular regulatory response to the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus, urging her to push for lenders to help struggling borrowers and for a federal financial risk-monitoring watchdog to specially meet. At an oversight hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, CFPB Director Kathleen Kraninger acknowledged the potential “significant economic impact” of COVID-19 and said federal regulators have been in dialogue about it with each other as well as with the financial services industry. But with the stock market plunging and recession fears mounting, Democrats questioned what they characterized...

