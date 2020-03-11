Akin Gump Snags Leveraged Finance Pro From Gibson

Law360, London (March 11, 2020, 3:21 PM GMT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP has nabbed a leveraged finance partner from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP to join its London office. Amy Kennedy will bring with her experience in leveraged-finance transactions from her time as a partner at Gibson, Akin Gump said Monday. She has represented private equity sponsors in leveraged buyouts, as well as banks, financial companies and client portfolio companies. Kennedy has advised on international and cross-border banking and restructuring transactions, Akin Gump said. She also has counseled on leveraged acquisition and corporate lending. “Amy is a highly regarded leveraged finance lawyer whose depth of experience...

