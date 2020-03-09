EPA Speeds Way For New Coronavirus Disinfectants

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Monday that it is speeding up the process to approve manufacturers' claims that their existing disinfectants will kill the new coronavirus. In an effort to increase the availability of consumer products that can be used to protect against the spreading virus, the EPA said it is activating a special program companies can use to get quicker agency approval to label products as being effective in killing SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. According to the EPA, coronaviruses are one of the easiest types of viruses to kill with an appropriate disinfectant used according to directions....

