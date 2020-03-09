ITC To Probe Alleged Infringement Of Nicotine Pouch Patent

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has launched an investigation into nicotine pouch imports from Sweden after receiving a complaint from a Swedish company that has operations in Kentucky accusing competitors of patent infringement, according to a Monday announcement. Swedish Match AB, a tobacco and non-tobacco product manufacturer, and its subsidiaries alleged in a February complaint that sellers of a Swedish brand of nicotine pouches, The Art Factory AB and Kretek International Inc., are infringing U.S. Patent No. 9,161,908 in violation of Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which prohibits the importation of infringing products. “Despite knowledge and actual notice...

