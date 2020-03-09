Bitcoin 'Inventor' Must Hand Over More Docs In $10B Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Self-proclaimed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright must produce thousands of documents he claims are privileged in a $10 billion suit over his former business partner’s estate, a Florida magistrate judge ruled Monday. Craig Wright must explain how he got the information behind a list of his bitcoin holdings and turn over some 11,000 documents associated with about 17 defunct corporations, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart said. Wright has been locked in litigation with Ira Kleiman, who is representing his brother David's estate, over what could be billions of dollars worth of bitcoin and intellectual property. Wright had argued the documents currently...

