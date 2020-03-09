Dems Want 'Dred Scott' Jurist Taney's Bust Out Of US Capitol

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- House Democrats on Monday launched an effort to remove a statue of Roger B. Taney, the 19th-century chief justice best known for ruling that African Americans are not U.S. citizens, from the U.S. Capitol and replace it with a bust of the nation's first black Supreme Court justice. Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., was joined by Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Karen Bass, D-Calif., and Maryland Democratic lawmakers in a push to remove the likeness of the country's fifth chief justice, a Maryland native. Taney's bust sits in the Old Supreme Court Chamber, a domed room in the Capitol where the justices...

