Axon Blasts Latest FTC 'Avoidance Attempt' In Authority Row

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Axon Enterprise Inc. has urged an Arizona federal judge not to give the Federal Trade Commission a reprieve on responding to the company's constitutional challenge to the agency, accusing the FTC of hypocritically trying to slow down the district court case while speeding up its own in-house proceeding against Axon's merger. In an opposition brief Sunday, the body camera manufacturer said the FTC’s March 6 request to reset the deadline for the agency's response to the company's complaint simply represents the FTC's “latest avoidance attempt.” The accusation goes to the heart of Axon’s suit, which alleges the FTC violates due process...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS