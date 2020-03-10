Uniloc Fights Microsoft's Atty Fee Bid At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Prolific patent plaintiff Uniloc is urging the Federal Circuit to reject Microsoft's bid for attorney fees following the parties' deal to drop a patent dispute, saying there is no "prevailing party" entitled to such fees when both sides agree out of court to dismiss a case for good. In a response brief filed Monday, Uniloc 2017 LLC fought Microsoft's appeal of a lower court's refusal to award it attorney fees in a lawsuit Uniloc lodged early last year, which claimed that Microsoft's PlayReady products infringed Uniloc's security patent. The judge had concluded the parties' stipulated dismissal lacked the "judicial imprimatur" needed for...

