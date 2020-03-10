With Pierce Chief On Leave, New Suit Claims Funding Antics

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Pierce Bainbridge founder John Pierce was slapped with a lawsuit Monday claiming he "grossly exaggerated" the value of a rights of publicity case to drum up litigation funding and recruit attorneys, a case that dropped the same day the firm reportedly revealed Pierce had been placed on leave for unrelated, alleged financial misdeeds. The lawsuit was filed in Pennsylvania federal court against Pierce, Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP and the firm's other name partners, accusing them of illegally interfering with a contract after Pierce took over ex-NFL player and former pro wrestler Lenwood Hamilton's likeness lawsuit against Microsoft Studios...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS