FDA Report Brings Hope For CBD Dietary Supplements

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT) -- In response to a recent directive from Congress, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released a report that describes “the agency's progress toward obtaining and analyzing data to help determine a policy of enforcement discretion and the process in which CBD meeting the definition of hemp will be evaluated for use in products.” The report outlines a variety of actions taken or being considered by the FDA to advance the potential regulatory pathways for CBD. Reiterating many of its long-standing positions, the FDA stood firm and expressed its primary concern for consumer safety and lack of scientific data on CBD...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS