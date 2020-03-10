Bankrupt Director Of Investment Co. Banned For 11 Years

Law360, London (March 10, 2020, 5:21 PM GMT) -- A bankrupt boss who continued to run an investment company and transferred nearly £4 million ($5.1 million) out of it despite restrictions that had been placed on him has been banned from acting as a director for 11 years, a government agency said Tuesday. Judge Catherine Burton handed Neil Burns an 11-year director disqualification on Feb. 10, the Insolvency Service said. The ban, which was effective from March 3, was handed down at the High Court in London in Burns’ absence as he did not attend the sentencing. Burns was a director of B52 Investments Ltd., even though he was bankrupt. Not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS