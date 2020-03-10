Nexus Acquires Trade Credit Business From Howden

Law360, London (March 10, 2020, 1:50 PM GMT) -- U.K. broker Nexus Group has bought the trade credit arm of rival Howden, continuing its acquisition spree following a £16 million ($20.8 million) funding round last year. Nexus said on Monday it would roll the business into its existing trade credit business, Credit Risk Solutions Ltd., a part of subsidiary Xenia Broking Group. The deal, the 17th for Nexus, comes after the company completed a £16 million funding round last April. Specialist broker Howden has just undergone a merger with sister company RKH. It said it would focus now on its international trade credit business. “The fact that a business of...

