EU Eyes Banks' Resilience To Virus-Linked Market Crash

Law360, London (March 10, 2020, 1:57 PM GMT) -- The European Banking Authority is studying coronavirus contingency plans at major European Union banks as the outbreak continues to test the resilience of the world financial system. A spokesperson for the regulator said Tuesday the EBA was “closely monitoring the evolution of risks in banks as a consequence of the coronavirus epidemic,” and was in discussion with lenders on the developments and necessary steps, they need to take. “Our current focus is on banks’ contingency plans and their ability to ensure business continuity, which is of utmost importance at this stage,” the spokesperson said. The EBA declined to provide details of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS