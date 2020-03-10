FCA To Help Customers Switch To Better Value Mortgages

Law360, London (March 10, 2020, 3:00 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Tuesday that it will intervene to help mortgage customers switch to cheaper deals after finding that a lack of information about the process is keeping 800,000 eligible consumers from saving an average of £1,000 ($1,300) per year. The City watchdog said that it will consult on changes to rules for mortgage lenders by the middle of the year, in order to ensure that consumers have the right support when looking for better mortgage deals. The FCA has been probing the mortgage market since 2016 amid concerns that a lack of competition may be harming consumers....

