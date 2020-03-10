Another Coal Miner Hits Ch. 11, Plans $1B Refinance

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 11:14 AM EDT) -- Another affiliate of bankrupt coal mining giant Murray Energy hit Chapter 11 on Tuesday, with Foresight Energy LP telling a Missouri bankruptcy court that it has a deal in place for a more than $1.1 billion debt-for-equity swap. Foresight, which like its parent company said it has been a victim of the shrinking coal market, said it has secured $100 million in debtor-in-possession financing and a $225 million exit facility and that it intends to continue operating its four Illinois coal mines. “As we enter this process, I am confident the [debtor-in-possession bankruptcy loan] provides the partnership with adequate liquidity to...

