SEC Asks Staff To Work From Home After Virus Scare At HQ

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 3:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is asking staff at its Washington, D.C., headquarters to work from home after an employee was referred for coronavirus testing on Monday. An agency spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that a worker in the D.C. office had been treated for respiratory symptoms the day before and was informed by a physician that he or she may have COVID-19. The unidentified employee is now being tested for coronavirus while the regulator takes steps to address the virus' spread in the nation's capital. "Amongst other precautions, the SEC is encouraging headquarters employees to telework until further guidance," the spokesperson...

