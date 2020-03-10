Alantra, Enagás Join Forces For $170M Clean Energy Fund

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Asset manager Alantra and Spanish energy company Enagás SA said Tuesday they are teaming up to launch a €150 million ($170 million) clean energy fund, which will target late and growth-stage companies in sectors such as biogas, energy efficiency, decarbonization and energy transition technologies. Alantra, a global investment banker and alternative asset manager, will hold a 70% stake in the Clima Energy Transition Fund, while Enagás will hold 30%, the statement said. Alantra executives highlighted the size of the clean energy industry as well as the opportunity to broaden its portfolio. “By launching this fund, Alantra will be able to offer its...

