Feds Eye Tougher Oversight Of Deals Blocking Biosimilars

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission may finally be ready to crack down on potentially anti-competitive deals that keep costly biologic drugs' cheaper equivalents off pharmacy shelves. Although the FTC for years has wielded its antitrust powers against deals that keep more common "small molecule" generic drugs off the market, the agency hasn't taken advantage of its right to extend that authority to potentially anti-competitive deals that delay the entry into the market of so-called biosimilars, the generic analogy to branded biologics. The commission has long kept an eye on competitive issues in biologics, which are drugs made from large, complex molecules. Biologics are...

