Art Van's Ch. 11 Opens With Fight Over Customer Deposits

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (March 10, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A dispute with the Office of the United States Trustee opened the Chapter 11 case of home furnishing retailer Art Van Furniture on Tuesday in Delaware when the bankruptcy watchdog questioned how the debtor would handle $35 million in customer deposits going forward. During a first-day hearing in Wilmington, U.S. trustee’s representative Linda Richenderfer questioned Art Van’s proposed customer practices motion, through which the debtor is seeking permission to maintain or modify its existing gift card and loyalty programs as it begins liquidating the bulk of its 169 retail stores. The sticking point involved how customer deposits for undelivered furniture would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS