Tax Court May Reschedule Trials To Limit Spread Of COVID-19

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- In an attempt to limit possible coronavirus exposure, the U.S. Tax Court will reschedule trials, hearings or appearances as necessary for those who have flu-like symptoms or a fever or are coughing or sneezing, according to a statement on its website. The U.S. Tax Court said it will limit the number of people who can be in a courtroom. ​​​​​​That’s just one step the court said it is taking regarding the coronavirus, which is also known as COVID-19. The court also said in its announcement that it is encouraging “social distancing” and will, therefore, limit the number of people who can be in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS