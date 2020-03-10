FDA Warns E-Cig Makers, 7-Elevens Over Selling Flavors

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced it has sent warning letters to 22 e-cigarette manufacturers and retailers, including well-known chain stores such as 7-Eleven and gas stations such as ExxonMobil and Shell, telling them to stop selling flavored e-cigarette products that lack marketing authorization. The FDA said in a statement Tuesday that the letters are the first part of an upstep in enforcement to reflect new policies on e-cigarette products announced earlier this year, which were intended to keep the products out of the hands of youth. As part of that effort, the FDA is cracking down on flavored...

