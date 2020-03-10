Harvard Law Will Shift To Online Classes Due To COVID-19

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 11:05 AM EDT) -- Harvard Law School will follow its undergraduate university in shifting to online classes beginning March 23 due to concerns over COVID-19, according to an email sent by Law School Dean John Manning to students, faculty and staff on Tuesday morning. The message is a follow-up to the announcement by University President Larry Bacow advising undergraduate and graduate students that in-person instruction will give way to remote teaching and learning the day after classes are scheduled to resume following spring break. “It is challenging, and for the Law School unprecedented, to deal with significant disruptions of the kind the University announced today,”...

