Fed. Circ. OKs 2nd Samsung PTAB Win On Chip Patent

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Samsung notched another win at the Federal Circuit Tuesday in its ongoing patent battle with ProMOS, with the court summarily affirming a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that invalidated several claims of a ProMOS semiconductor patent. The one-line order did not elaborate on the board's reasoning, but ProMOS Technologies Inc. had argued that the board gave an overly broad construction to a key term in the claims that, if it had interpreted correctly, would not have supported its conclusion that the claims were invalid as obvious. ProMOS said in its opening brief that the board redefined the term "filling" based...

