Pa. Asbestos Ruling Helps Extend Claims To Bankrupt Entities

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- In its recent decision in Roverano v. John Crane Inc.,[1] the Pennsylvania Supreme Court excluded strict liability asbestos claims from apportionment under the Fair Share Act.[2] In a 6-1 ruling, the Supreme Court held that per capita apportionment of liability applies as it did prior to the passage of the Fair Share Act. The court also provided guidance on when trial courts may include bankrupt entities on verdict forms. It is not clear how this ruling will effect apportionment of damages in nonasbestos claims, but it is sure to change how parties litigate multiparty toxic exposure cases going forward. Fortunately, history...

