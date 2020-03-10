Fed. Circ. Rejects Challenge To 2010 USPTO Patent Term Rule

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday brought to a close Japanese pharmaceutical company Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd.'s decadelong challenge to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's 2010 interim procedures for patent term adjustments, summarily affirming a lower court's finding that the procedures were not unlawful. The panel issued a one-line order without explanation five days after Nippon Shinyaku argued during a March 5 hearing that one of the time limits the USPTO placed on interim procedures to extend the life of patents due to agency delays was arbitrary and lacked a sufficient rationale, and therefore was unlawful under the Administrative Procedure Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS