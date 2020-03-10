Vape Makers Take FDA Challenge To DC Circ.

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A group of vape companies will appeal the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's authority to regulate e-cigarettes to the D.C. Circuit after a federal judge tossed their case when they failed to persuade him that new studies on their products could change the regulator's decision to treat them like tobacco products. The companies filed a notice of appeal Tuesday for the consolidated set of suits, led by vape maker Moose Jooce, after U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper said last month that the companies' claims that the FDA's regulations weren't propagated legally ran "headlong" into recent precedent. The district court also...

