Conservative Justices 'Undermining Democracy,' Judge Says

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- In a politically charged law review article about the U.S. Supreme Court, a federal judge in Milwaukee called out Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. for a "masterpiece of disingenuousness" at his confirmation hearing and likened the Senate Republicans who blocked Merrick Garland to "those fervent defenders of slavery" before the Civil War. The forthcoming Harvard Law & Policy Review article by U.S. District Judge Lynn S. Adelman, a Clinton appointee sitting in the Eastern District of Wisconsin, was made available online Friday and drew criticism from conservatives. In the article, Judge Adelman took aim at the Supreme Court's conservative majority for "actively...

