Bank-Backed Police Group Prevented £31.2M Of Fraud In 2019

Law360, London (March 11, 2020, 2:00 PM GMT) -- A specialist police unit funded by banks and financial companies blocked criminals from stealing £31.2 million ($39.8 million) and convicted 75 fraudsters over 2019, according to figures published by a finance trade group. The City of London Police and Metropolitan Police Service’s Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit, which targets organized crime gangs responsible for fraud, prevented £31.2 million of fraud last year, UK Finance said Tuesday. This was down from the £94.5 million that the unit blocked in 2018. Overall, 75 fraudsters were convicted in 2019 following investigations by the unit, with a total of 100 years in prison handed...

