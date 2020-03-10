WTO Meetings Canceled As Staffer Contracts Coronavirus

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 2:43 PM EDT) -- A World Trade Organization staff member has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the WTO confirmed Tuesday, adding that the organization has canceled roughly 10 days' worth of scheduled meetings as it looks to contain the virus. WTO Director-General Roberto Azevêdo said the organization has canceled more than a dozen scheduled meetings that were slated to take place through March 20 as a precautionary measure following the diagnosis of novel coronavirus within its ranks. "We take the health of secretariat staff and our members very seriously, which is why we have taken this unprecedented step," Azevêdo said in a statement. "We are monitoring...

